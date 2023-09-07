Lots of sunshine and hotter temps today

TULSA, Okla — Lots of sunshine and hotter temps compared to yesterday! Look for highs in the mid/upper 90s with a few 100s possible south this afternoon. Winds will be light at 5-15 mph out of the east to southeast.

With a front remaining stalled out to our south and west, and a disturbance moving in from the northwest, we’ll likely see a round of showers and storms overnight tonight into Friday morning. Severe threat is not very high but can’t rule out a low-end hail and damaging wind threat in the strongest storms. Main window for storms is between Midnight and 9am.

Storms may redevelop near and south of I-40 tomorrow by midday Friday and into tomorrow evening. Highs should climb back into the mid 90s Friday afternoon.

Low 90s and sunshine stay with us into the upcoming weekend, then the weather pattern changes with cooler temps and higher storm chances to start next week.

