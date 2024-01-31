Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of sunshine and comfortable temps

Outdoor plans are a go with mild temperatures remaining through the end of the week
Outdoor plans are a go with mild temperatures through the end of the week. Rain chances will go up over the weekend with many of us picking up around 1" to 2" of rain. Locally higher amounts possible.
Posted at 4:35 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 06:28:13-05

TULSA, Okla — After a chilly morning, a light south breeze and abundant sunshine will once again give temps a boost! Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Not as cold tonight with lows staying in the mid 40s. Thursday’s highs temps will also push 70F in spots with a strong south wind and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wind gusts over 30mph will be possible.

Moisture will increase over the region Friday. It’s even possible we see a few stray showers, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances look higher Friday night and into the weekend. Some thunder will be possible as well Friday night, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend (50s) with the clouds and rain, but warm enough for precipitation will stay liquid, and not wintry.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018