Long Stretch Of Triple Digit Heat Likely

Rain chances look limited at best with worsening drought conditions expected
Posted at 3:56 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 04:56:29-04

TULSA, Okla — Yesterday was our 9th 100-degree day of the year. Over the next couple of weeks will continue to add to the list with a long stretch of 100s likely.

For today, highs will reach low 100s with abundant sunshine. With light winds, the air quality may reach unhealthy levels this afternoon. As a result, today is an Ozone Alert Day. If possible, limit outdoor activity not just for the heat, but for the potentially poor air quality.

Rain chances look limited in what is overall a very hot and dry weather pattern. Our two chances are Saturday night into Sunday, and then again next Wednesday. Don't expect anything widespread, but fingers crossed. Triple digit heat will continue with the hottest temps of the year possible at times next week.

