Long-Awaited Relief From The Heat

TULSA, Okla — FINALLY! A break in the heat thanks to a cold front that swept through last night. Behind the front today we will see a lot of clouds, and a few lingering showers. Combined with a north breeze at 5-15 mph, temperatures will struggle to warm up...holding near 80 at best! Areas near and south of I-40 will be warmer with a few mid to upper 80s possible.

We'll notice a few more breaks in the clouds tomorrow and temperatures will begin to warm back up. Mid to upper 80s tomorrow, and then back to seasonal averages for Friday and Saturday (low/mid 90s). Outdoor plans will be a go!

Another storm system brings storm chances by late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday with the expected cloud cover and rain/storm chance. No significant heat is in the forecast.

