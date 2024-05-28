Limited storm threat this morning and afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and storms are expected to spread into the area this morning through the mid afternoon hours.

A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail as the main concern.

Highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid to lower 80s.

Mostly to partly cloudy tonight with temps overnight in the lower 60s.

A few more showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs return to the low 80s.

Increasing chances for showers and storms for both Thursday and Friday. Highs near 80°.

Another chance on Saturday and then less of a chance on Sunday. Afternoon highs over the weekend in the mid 80s.

Morning lows to stay in the 60s.

