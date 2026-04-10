Limited Severe Threat Today

TULSA, OKLA — Friday:

A limited risk for severe weather is possible. A boundary moving through the area could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. A few storms could briefly become severe and produce heavy rain, but they are not expected to organize into long-lasting severe storms. Most activity should weaken Friday evening as temperatures cool.

Saturday:

The boundary moves north again, and most of the day should be relatively quiet with only a small chance of storms. Winds from the south will increase during the afternoon.

Late Weekend into Early Next Week:

An unsettled weather pattern develops starting late Saturday night and continuing through much of next week. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, with locally heavy rainfall at times.

Sunday:

A band of rain and storms is expected to move through the region. Severe weather risk looks limited, though a few stronger storms could occur in southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Monday:

Warm and windy conditions are likely. Storm chances exist, but it is uncertain how widespread they will be.

Tuesday–Wednesday:

A stronger weather system is expected to move into the Plains. This could bring a higher potential for severe weather, though exact timing and details will become clearer in the coming days.

Late Next Week:

Conditions may become briefly calmer Thursday and Friday, but active weather could return again the following weekend.

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