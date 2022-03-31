Watch
Light Wintry Mix Possible to North this AM

Below Average Temps Today; Warmer Tomorrow
Posted at 4:10 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 07:07:51-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly to partly cloudy today with a chilly morning commute with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s out-the-door. In addition to this drop in temps, some light wintry mix possible north of Tulsa.

Daytime highs in the mid-50s with brisk NW winds. Another frosty night ahead as overnight lows return to the mid-30s.

Warmer temperatures for Friday with rain showers and a few isolated storms possible Friday night with mild and dry weather expected by Saturday.

Lots of sunshine on Sunday and mid 70s. Maybe a few showers late at night.

Showers and storms look likely on Monday with highs down to the mid 60s as a cold front crosses the region.

