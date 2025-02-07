Cloudy with Light Rain Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA — We've got another cloudy day with some light rain showers to finish the week. Highs this afternoon will range from mid-40s to low 50s across the area.

Mostly to partly cloudy this evening with warm overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

A cold front will move in tomorrow bringing another blast of chilly air to Green Country. As drier air moves in, we should see some breaks in the clouds by the end of the day. High temperatures will likely occur in the first half of the day with a breezy and chilly Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay chilly Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s, but we'll at least enjoy some sunshine..

All eyes are on next week and a what may be at least a couple of chances of wintry weather. First chance arrives Monday into Tuesday with another chance Wednesday into Thursday. Right now it's too early to know specific details on amounts and the exact track, but chances for impactful winter weather look highest north and lowest south. Expect more updates as we get closer.

