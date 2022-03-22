Light Lingering Rainfall Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Some on and off showers throughout the day, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool with daytime highs in the 50s.

Winds initially out of the south this morning, then shifting out of the northwest this afternoon with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

This will keep an added chill around for the afternoon and evening with our feels like temperatures in the 30s.

Spotty showers continue this evening and through the overnight hours with much cooler low temperatures near 40 degrees.

Mainly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Precipitation looks to come to an end by tomorrow afternoon.

The clouds still hanging tough on Thursday, but back to dry conditions. Mostly sunny on Friday. Highs in the 50s on Thursday, but around 70° Friday.

The upcoming weekend is still looking great, but we've lowered temperatures a bit. Highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, then around 70° again for Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.

