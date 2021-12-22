Watch
Last Chilly Start Before a Stretch Warmth

Near-Record Highs Christmas Eve
Posted at 3:59 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 04:59:46-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Another chilly start with a pleasant rebound for the afternoon.

Daytime highs trending warmer in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Quiet evening with very mild temperatures overnight in the 40s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday and with highs in the mid-60s.

Then mid-70s on Friday with windy conditions ahead of our next front.

Behind that front, highs in the upper 60s on Christmas Day. To round out the weekend, we should climb into the 70s on Sunday.

