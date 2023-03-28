Keeping cool temps around for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Another cool day across Green Country with highs in the 50s. We'll see a few clouds to start, but expect nearly wall-to-wall sunshine by the end of the day! Grab the sunglasses! Lows tonight will fall back into the mid 30s.

Temps will warm up with south winds returning tomorrow. Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the mid/upper 60s Wednesday! As moisture increases, we'll notice more low level clouds on Thursday with a slim chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

A strong system will sweep through overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing a higher chance of showers and storms. There is a chance some of these could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. As of now, our chances look to be highest in the morning hours, pushing to our east by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs Friday afternoon may push 80-degrees!

Behind the late-week system, the weekend looks beautiful! We'll enjoy highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s Sunday with some sunshine both days!

