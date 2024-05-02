Keep the umbrella around for today

TULSA, OKLA- — Our stormy pattern continues. Look for storms to return this morning with the highest chances along and south of I-40.

Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s, along with breezy south-southeast winds.

We are monitoring for additional storm development, especially over the northwest parts of the region this afternoon and evening. Even though the severe threat is not very high, we'll still have to watch for a wind and hail threat in the strongest storms.

Isolated rain chances overnight with lows around 60 degrees.

A brief lull in activity tomorrow with highs in the around 80. Storm chances return over the upcoming weekend. Once again, the severe threat doesn't look very high, but we'll continue to monitor any changes.

A higher risk of severe weather looks to go up Monday, and may even linger into Tuesday depending on how quick everything moves through. We'll continue to keep you updated as we get closer!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

