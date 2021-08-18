Isolated T-Showers This Afternoon

Happy Wednesday!

We will continue to have isolated showers in the forecast for mainly this afternoon. Brief heavy downpours will be the main threat. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

There will be better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances decrease Friday. The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices near 105.

