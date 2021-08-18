Watch
Weather

Actions

Isolated T-Showers This Afternoon

Posted at 3:21 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 04:21:13-04

Happy Wednesday!

We will continue to have isolated showers in the forecast for mainly this afternoon. Brief heavy downpours will be the main threat. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

There will be better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances decrease Friday. The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices near 105.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018