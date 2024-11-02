Isolated showers today. Heavy rain tonight.

***FLOOD WATCH in effect through Monday 6PM***

An active weather pattern will bring several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Green Country over the next few days.

Through the day, expect only a few isolated showers with lots of clouds, but few scattered storms may arrive in western portions of the region by mid/late afternoon. I would keep your plans with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Chances for more scattered to widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will go up Saturday night into Sunday morning. In fact, several waves of storms will be likely through Monday with heavy rainfall amounts of 3"-6". Locally a few spots may see over 8" of rain. With these high rainfall amounts, flooding will be a concern. If you live in a flood prone area, it is important to be prepared just in case water begins to rise as the heavy rain moves in.

Severe weather will also be possible Sunday into Monday. Damaging wind gusts will be the main severe threat, but with the high amount of wind shear (a change in wind speed and direction with height) in the atmosphere, a limited tornado threat will also exist. Strongest storms may also contain hail up to 1" in diameter. One limiting factor for the severe threat will be a low amount of instability, and a chance we see so many storms, the storm interactions limit severe organization. All that said, we'll continue to closely monitor.

As of now, it appears storms should clear eastern Oklahoma Monday evening/night bringing drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the timing varies, data hints another chance of rain and storms may return by the end of next or at least the start of next weekend.

