Isolated showers today

Posted at 3:32 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 04:32:23-04

An upper level storm system will continue to be in the area with widely scattered showers possible. Highs will be around 90 with southeast winds from 5-10.

Rain chances continue Wednesday with slightly higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.

We should begin to dry out this weekend as upper level high pressure settles in.

