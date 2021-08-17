Isolated showers today

An upper level storm system will continue to be in the area with widely scattered showers possible. Highs will be around 90 with southeast winds from 5-10.
Rain chances continue Wednesday with slightly higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.
We should begin to dry out this weekend as upper level high pressure settles in.
