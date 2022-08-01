Isolated Rain/Storm Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Isolated showers and storms possible this morning with drier air working in for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Daytime highs warming into the mid to upper 90s with some increased humidity levels after the recent rainfall.

Above normal temps will continue for the first week of August.

Upper 90s and mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Probably reaching 100° Wednesday.

Chance for a few showers on Thursday and in the mid 90s.

Upper 90s Friday through the weekend with morning lows through the extended in the 70s to near 80°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --