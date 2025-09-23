Increasing Storms Tuesday

*** FLOOD WATCH FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ***

Grab the umbrella before you head out this Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will continue to increase with heavy rain and gusty winds with some of the stronger storms. Morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Another round of storms move in this afternoon/evening. The severe risk will shift to southeast Oklahoma from I-44 and southward during the afternoon and early evening with all threats remaining possible.

A strong cold front will move through, which will drop lows to the mid 60s on Wednesday and then upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and t-storms. Severe weather is not anticipated Wednesday.

We dry off for Thursday with lots of sunshine. Lows near 60° with highs near 80°.

Dry conditions Friday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Lows from the upper 50s to the low 60s and highs in the low to the mid 80s. The first weekend of fall looks pretty good for any outdoor plans and the Tulsa State Fair!

