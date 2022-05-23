Increasing Rain and Storm Chances

TULSA, Okla — We are stuck in a cool weather pattern and wet weather pattern. Today shower chances will increase this afternoon and evening with temps struggling into the low/mid 60s.

Highest rain and thunderstorm chances tonight will be northwest of Tulsa, but we all see rain and thunderstorms off-and-on through Tuesday. Some rain will be heavy, especially in northwest and southeast parts of the region. where some locally over 3" of rain may fall.

By Wednesday a few showers may linger, bu should move out through the morning and afternoon. Temps will struggle through the middle of the week with highs staying in the60s at best.

We'll notice temps rebounding on Friday with 80s and some sunshine returning for your Memorial Day Weekend plans. Perfect timing.

