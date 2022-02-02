Increasing Ice/Snow Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA- — ***WINTER STORM WARNING effective tonight through Thursday night.***

A DANGEROUS WINTER STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE REGION STARTING TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY NIGHT WITH THE HEAVIEST WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

Much colder air will move in quickly overnight behind the passage of the cold front. Temperatures will likely fall below freezing across the area by sunrise (7:25 AM) tomorrow morning.

Wintry precipitation (aka freezing rain and ice) will likely be underway within a “frontogenetically”(defined as the meeting of two masses of air, each with a different meteorological composition, thus forming a front, sometimes resulting in rain, snow, etc.) forced band late tonight for locations closer to the OK/KS border as cold air wedges under the much warmer air at the mid-levels.

The latest guidance, compared to 24 hours ago, is suggesting that mid-level cooling will occur faster, which simply means we could experience a faster transition to snow! (Fingers crossed).

Other things to consider with this forecast include:

A.) the potential for a “dry slot” (what happened last time to our highly anticipated, but minimal snow) to affect parts of the area which will cut down snow/ice accumulations. Now, the greatest potential for a dry slot to take away overall totals exists across NE OK, but this will likely change.

B.) Lake Effect snow, especially Lake Oologah, may be adding a little more snow to certain locations.

The most impactful precipitation, according to the NWS, will be during the time frame of around 3 PM tomorrow through Thursday around 6 AM. The type of precipitation that falls during this period will really define what impacts will be felt across the area.

Looking at the probabilities for SNOW, it is almost a certainty that accumulating snow will affect the entire area. Majority of our area likely to see at least 4.0” of snow. A reasonable worst-case scenario would result in 7-10.0” mainly north of I-40.

There is still the potential for significant ICING across much of the area from about I-44 and southward.

There are SO many moving parts to this forecast, it makes it challenging... PLEASE stay safe and warm and we will keep you updated throughout!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --