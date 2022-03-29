Increasing Fire Weather Concerns Today

TULSA, OKLA- — ***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM THIS EVENING***

Mostly cloudy with south winds 15-25 and periodic gusts upward of 35 mph. Daytime highs unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Our warm and windy weather will elevate fire weather concerns mainly this afternoon with a high wind advisory in effect until 7 tonight. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Severe storms are possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Locally damaging winds, isolated large hail, and brief tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

The rain wraps up early Wednesday morning with temperatures falling through the day with a front. Probably around 60° early in the morning and then dropping to the 40s in the afternoon.

Sunshine is back on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs around 60°.

Another system moves in Friday into Saturday morning with some scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A break on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and low 70s and then more rain and storms on Monday with highs still close to 70°.

