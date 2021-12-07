Increasing Clouds Today

Happy Tuesday!
It is a chilly start with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will be on the increase today with highs around 50 and a south wind from 5 o 15.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 60.
Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s with a record high likely Friday in the upper 70s.
A strong cold front will drop temps for Saturday.
