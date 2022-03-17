Increasing Clouds for St. Patrick's Day

TULSA, OKLA — Turning partly cloudy for St. Patrick's Day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some showers and storms rolling in this evening and through the overnight hours.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening, mainly across parts of southeast Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

There will be some lingering rain showers Friday morning, then the system will exit. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the low to the mid 70s. The first day of Spring is on Sunday. It will be a nice day.

Another storm moves in Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

