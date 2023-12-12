Increasing clouds and comfortable temps

TULSA, Okla — As a storm system out west slowly moves toward us, we’ll see more high-level cirrus clouds filtering through over the next few days, but any rain chance will hold off until the end of the week. Your Tuesday will be a pleasant one with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid/upper 50s. Coats will be needed tonight as lows fall into the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a near repeat of today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. As the storm system arrives on Friday will notice thicker cloud cover and a chance for some light rain by later in the day into Friday night. Rain may linger into Saturday morning as well.

The weekend will be cooler with a north breeze. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will likely stay in the low 50s to mid 50s.

