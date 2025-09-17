Hot Wednesday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday looks hot again with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. A mix of sun and cloud with calm southerly winds. A few isolated showers and storms this evening and tonight but most will remain dry.

A few isolated storms will remain Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Mix of sun and cloud with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see a break from the rain before more storms move in by the evening/overnight into Friday early in the morning.

We should dry out by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The weather looks to cooperate for Friday night football games!

Looking at the last weekend of summer, highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Isolated rain chances Saturday and more scattered on Sunday with some showers and t-storms.

The first day of Fall is on Monday. We are still expecting a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

