Hot Stretch Ahead

Another period of sunny, hot weather is ahead!
Highs today will be in the middle 90s with heat indices from 103 to 105. Stay hydrated and take breaks.
We will be in the upper 90s the rest of the week heading into the holiday weekend. There may be a weak front moving in by Sunday dropping temps in the low 90s.
