TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy skies today with the high in Tulsa up to 97°. South winds 10-15 gusts to 25 mph.

Chance for showers tomorrow with the high in the mid 90s.

Highs in the upper 80s this weekend and highs around 90° next week, which is below average for this time of year. Chance for showers this weekend.