Hot end to the week

Today will be another scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will remain hot in the upper 90s.
Saturday will be hot in the middle to upper 90s. Late in the afternoon a cool front will be moving in with scattered showers and t-storms possible in the evening.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the middle 80s.
