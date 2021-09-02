Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot end to the week

Posted at 3:20 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 04:20:58-04

Today will be another scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will remain hot in the upper 90s.

Saturday will be hot in the middle to upper 90s. Late in the afternoon a cool front will be moving in with scattered showers and t-storms possible in the evening.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the middle 80s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018