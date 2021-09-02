Hot end to the week

Today will be another scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will remain hot in the upper 90s.

Saturday will be hot in the middle to upper 90s. Late in the afternoon a cool front will be moving in with scattered showers and t-storms possible in the evening.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the middle 80s.

