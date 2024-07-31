Hot End To July

*** HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS ACROSS GREEN COUNTRY TODAY FROM 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM ***

Hot and muggy conditions for Wednesday with highs this afternoon in the low 90s. A few may hit the triple digits with heat index values at or above 110°. Mostly sunny skies with breezy south winds.

August looks to start quite hot with highs in the low 100s and heat index values once again at or above 110°. Latest data is slightly quicker with a weak front approaching from the north Thursday afternoon and evening. Chances of seeing a shower or storm with the front are quite low, but not zero. We'll keep a slight chance for a shower or storm Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will drop sightly Friday and into the weekend, but our highs still look to be near or just above average for early August (mid/upper 90s). We may make a run back toward the triple digits by the middle of next week.

Stay cool and hydrated these next few days!

