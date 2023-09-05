Hot and windy today with a chance of storms

**HEAT ADVISORY Noon to 8pm south of I-40**

Heading back to work after Labor Day Weekend with a few showers and rumbles of across Green Country. Any rain should fade away through midday with temps heating up this afternoon. Today will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100!

A weak cold front will approach the region this afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms will likely develop along the front, and a few may persist through the overnight as well. The severe weather threat is not very high, but some gusty winds could be possible in the strongest storms.

Today’s front may stall just south the area through Thursday and Friday and could be the focus of additional storm chances through the end of the week. Confidence is still low, so we’ll keep the chances low for now. Expect some fine-tuning as we get closer.

Highs will likely remain in the low/mid 90s tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend.

