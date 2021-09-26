This afternoon will be hot and windy with highs in the low to middle 90s.
Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 15-25 leading to a high fire danger.
The hot, breezy weather continues Monday with highs in the middle 90s.
Rain chances increase late Tuesday through Saturday.
