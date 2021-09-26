Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot and Windy

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 17:22:35-04

This afternoon will be hot and windy with highs in the low to middle 90s.
Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 15-25 leading to a high fire danger.

The hot, breezy weather continues Monday with highs in the middle 90s.

Rain chances increase late Tuesday through Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018