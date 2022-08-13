Hot and Sunny Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s for Saturday.
The triple digits return by Sunday afternoon and will continue until Tuesday.
We are tracking a cool front by Tuesday night giving us just a few showers through Wednesday. Highs down to the upper 80s on Wednesday.
Then low 90s again starting on Thursday through the following weekend. Chance for a few more showers Friday through the next weekend.
