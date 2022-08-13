Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and Sunny Weekend

Triple digits return by Sunday afternoon
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 11:18:04-04

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s for Saturday.

The triple digits return by Sunday afternoon and will continue until Tuesday.

We are tracking a cool front by Tuesday night giving us just a few showers through Wednesday. Highs down to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Then low 90s again starting on Thursday through the following weekend. Chance for a few more showers Friday through the next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018