Hot And Sunny Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen for the next few days. Lots of sunshine is expected. Today's highs will climb into the mid 90s, then expect a pleasant night with lows tomorrow morning falling in the mid/upper 60s.

As a ridge of high pressure builds west this weekend, our temps are expected to go up. We are currently forecasting triple digit heat for Sunday and Monday.

The ridge will not hold, moving back west by the middle of next week. This will allow a cold front to drop south arriving sometime Tuesday into Tuesday night. Expect chances of showers and storms to increase with the arrival of the front, and our temps to drop. Very possible we will enjoy below average temps in the middle of next week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --