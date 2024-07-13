Hot and Muggy Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Make sure you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen this weekend! Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. A few showers and storms for our northern counties this morning but the majority will stay dry. Heat index values near 100 to 105° with breezy south winds.

Next week starts off hot with triple digit heat returning for at least Monday and Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine with breezy southerly winds.

A cool front moves in around the middle of the week that will provide some relief to those hot temperatures. The timing of the front will be fine-tuned as we get closer, but expect a decent chance for storms and a drop in temps when it arrives. Right now it appears Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be our highest storm chance days with Thursday our coolest day. Highs may hold in the mid/upper 80s.

We'll continue to adjust as new data arrives over the next few days.

Have a safe and cool weekend!

