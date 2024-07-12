Hot and Muggy Friday

**OZONE ALERT TODAY FOR TULSA, OSAGE, ROGERS, CREEK AND WAGONER COUNTIES**
Isolated showers and storms possible this morning, mainly for our eastern counties. Most rain will diminish throughout this morning with a hot and muggy afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s with breezy south winds 10-20 mph.
The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s, a few may reach the triple digits by Sunday. Lots of sunshine with south winds 5-15 mph.
Next week starts off hot with triple digit heat returning for a few days. Data has been consistent showing another cool front moving in by the end of the week with a drop in temps and a chance of storms. We'll keep monitoring as we get closer!
Stay cool out there!!
