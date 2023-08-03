Hot and Muggy for Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A copy and paste forecast from what we experienced yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy southwest winds with temperatures near 105°. An Excessive Heat Warning in place all across Green Country from 11 AM to 9 PM. Heat index values up to 115° in some areas, make sure to stay cool and hydrated!!

The triple digits continue for Friday with isolated showers and storms for our northern counties.

Looking at your weekend, Saturday still looks hot with triple digits possible and isolated chance for showers and storms. Upper 90s by Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms. A cool front moves in Sunday evening that will shift the winds out of the northwest.

A big change for next week compared to what we saw this week, upper 80s for highs along with rain chances!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --