Hot and Humid with Some Storms Possible

*** HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR TODAY IN EASTERN OKLAHOMA ***

Another hot and humid day on tap with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A Heat Advisory for all of Northeast Oklahoma from Noon until 8 this evening with feels like temps upward of 109 degrees!

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be possible today with a slightly better chance tonight, mainly for areas north of I-44, as a frontal boundary sets up across Kansas. A heavy rain threat as well as a gusty wind potential exists through tonight.

Despite some lingering rain and storm chance into tomorrow morning, by the afternoon we are back to the steady heat and humidity with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Lots of sunshine through this weekend with only a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid-90s with morning lows in the mid-70s to the lower 80s. Someone could make a run at their first 100° day of the year early next week. It will be very close for some.

Heat indices will continue to be well over 100° into next week. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed if you have to be outside.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

