Hot and Humid Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs around 94° but heat index up to 104°. Mostly sunny with south winds 10-20 mph. An isolated shower possible but most will be dry.

A weak front will bring another chance for showers and storms on Thursday. Highest chances will be along the OK/KS line, but anyone north of I-40 at least has a chance. Seasonably hot and humid with highs once again warming into the low/mid-90s.

Precipitation winding down after Thursday with temperatures heating up into the weekend and next week. Triple digit heat index values but temperatures also climb in the mid/upper 90s.

Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed!

