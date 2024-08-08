Hot and Humid Today, Cooler Tomorrow

***HEAT ADVISORY from Noon to 8pm***

We're tracking isolated shower and storm development through late this morning with the main story being the high heat and humidity this afternoon.

Max temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps of 105 or greater this afternoon and early evening.

Tonight, look for winds to shift out of the northeast ushering in some pleasant changes to finish the work week and into the upcoming weekend.

Highs tomorrow dip into the 80s with additional chances for showers and storms.

Behind the front a significant cool down will arrive for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

We'll keep a slight chance of showers and storms in the forecast for Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Confidence continues to increase regarding rain/storm chances over the weekend so we've bumped up the percentages. There is still some uncertainty with the specific timing, but overnights into the morning hours may have the highest opportunity for well-needed rain. Have an umbrella ready to go for your weekend plans.

Temperatures this weekend will be dependent on rain-cooled air and whether we are able to get much clearing each afternoon. Our current forecast has highs in the low/mid 80s, but areas that continue to see rain or struggle to clear into the afternoon may hold in the 70s at best!

The chance for a few storms will remain into early next week with 90-degree temps coming back y the middle of the week.

