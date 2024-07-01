*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MONDAY FROM 12 PM - 9 PM ***

A hot and humid start to July with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 110°. A pop up shower or storm will be possible this evening however most will be dry.

Triple digit temperatures for Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds with hot and humid conditions.

Expect similar conditions for Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower or storm by the evening.

As of now, the Fourth of July looks very hot and humid. Highs near the triple digits with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm later in the night so make sure you keep an eye on the sky.

Rain chances continue Friday as a cool front moves through. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s with northerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Over the weekend, slight chance for early morning showers on Saturday and then another chance for rain on Sunday. Highs in the 90s and lows around 70°.

