Hot And Humid Into The 4th Of July

TULSA, Okla — We have made it to Friday! Each day this week has gradually gotten hotter, and that trend continues today with highs in the mid/upper 90s. We'll also notice an uptick in the mugginess as Gulf of Mexico moisture returns. Heat index values will reach triple digits for some of us this afternoon.

Heat AND Humidity will be the rule through 4th of July Weekend. Stay hydrated and cool as best as possible. Area lakes and pools will be the spots to be. There is a small chance we see a few isolated storms Saturday and Sunday with a front stalled just to our north, so keep an eye to the sky just in case. Most of us stay dry with highs in the 90s along with triple digit heat index values.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the region next week giving us a several day stretch of 100-degree temperatures. Our current forecast has highs of 100F or more starting on Monday the 4th though next Friday.

