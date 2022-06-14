Watch
Hot and Humid Again for Tuesday

Stretch of 90 Degree Temps this Week
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 06:08:15-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue throughout the entire work week!

Please take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

