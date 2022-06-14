Hot and Humid Again for Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue throughout the entire work week!
Please take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
