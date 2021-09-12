Hot and Breezy Today

The heat and breezy south winds continue today. Highs will be in the middle 90s. The fire danger will remain elevated so please no outdoor burning.

We will stay in the 90s through Tuesday. By late Tuesday into Wednesday a weak cool front will stall across the area. This will bring us chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

