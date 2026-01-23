High Impact Snow and Sleet Forecast

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND SE KANSAS NOON UNTIL 3 PM SUNDAY FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW/ICE AND VERY LOW WIND CHILLS***

***EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR GREEN COUNTRY MIDNIGHT TO 12 PM MONDAY***

On Friday, a strong Arctic cold front will move into Green Country. Temperatures will drop during the day with early morning temps in the upper 20s and then low to the mid 20s later in the afternoon. Some spotty light snow could develop with an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain along and south of I-40 in the afternoon, but higher chances move in Friday evening.

For Friday night, it looks like snow, heavy at times, across the north, including the Tulsa metro. Somewhere south of HWY 412 to I-40 and south sleet will be the primary precipitation. road conditions will deteriorate quickly Friday night. Wind chills approach 0° and might fall to just below that.

On Saturday, we are forecasting snow with still an ice mix (sleet/snow) from just north of I-40 southward. that said, data is hinting there may be a lull in the precipitation This mix will really limit snowfall accumulations across our southern counties. Lows in the single digits with highs in the teens. Wind chills below 0°.

Saturday night, it should be mostly snow across our forecast area. Some heavier bands working through eastern Oklahoma. Wind chills below 0°.

Current thinking is a large 9" to 15" swath across much of northeast Oklahoma and into southeast Kansas. This is a range, so don't get focused on the higher number, not everyone will see over a foot of snow. That said, locally, there may a few spots that see a 16" or more total. Luck of the draw where some of the more intense bands line up.

South of HWY 412, especially I-40 and south, sleet will likely mix in, and may be primarily sleet through much of the event. Overall measured amounts will likely be less, but still significant, ranging from 6-10" of a sleet/snow combination along I-40, and a 4" to 7" combination of sleet and snow farther south. I'm leaving a chance for some light icing as well, but there is more uncertainty with the freezing rain.

On Sunday, there could be some widely scattered snow showers, but should be moving out fast with clearing in the afternoon. Lows in the single digits with highs in the teens. Wind chills still below 0°.

Temperatures will fall below zero Monday morning with clear skies, light winds, and a deep snow cover. We may climb above freezing Tuesday afternoon, but the snow will likely hang for a long time with cold temperatures forecast through next week.

