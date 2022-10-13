High Fire Danger To Finish The Week

TULSA, Okla — Dry air has filtered in behind yesterday's cold front. That combined with a gusty northwest breeze and the drought conditions equals a high fire danger risk. Tomorrow will be a near repeat with winds out of the west. Many of us are under burn bans, but even if not, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Other than the fire risk, we will have a couple of beautiful days to close out the week. Highs today should reach the low/mid 70s with a lot of sunshine. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid/upper 40s. We'll be back into the low 80s for highs Friday afternoon.

A cold front will be moving into the region Saturday. By Saturday evening, thunderstorms will develop near the front. As of now, it appears the highest chances of storm Saturday evening trough Sunday morning will be from I-40 and southward, but we'll keep a slight chance as far north as HWY 412. We'll continue to fine tune this as we get closer.

Behind the front temps will struggle into the low 70s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. The coolest temps of the season (so far) settle in early to mid next week with highs only in the 60s with Tuesday and Wednesday morning low temps reaching the 30s for many of us!

