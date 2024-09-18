Heating Up for the Remainder of the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees and feels like temps in the mid-90s this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Warmer weather is on tap tomorrow with highs trending in the mid-90s and feels like temps in the triple digits.

Mid-70s Friday morning with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index goes to 103° in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies.

On Saturday, lows in the mid 70s with highs in the low 90s. A 30% chance for a few showers and storms.

Sunday morning begins in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Another 30% chance for a few showers and storms. The weekend rain chances don't look promising at this time.

For Monday and Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to the mid 60s. Another chance for a few showers on Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

