Heating Up for Mid-September

TULSA, OKLA — Above average temperatures and increased humidity today with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temps around 100 degrees.

We've been spoiled the first two weeks of high school football, but kickoffs will be hot and humid Friday evening.

Warm and quiet this evening with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday and Sunday, and a chance for a stray shower or storm on Sunday. Most of us will remain dry so keep those outdoor plans! Lows in the lower 70s and then highs low to mid-90s.

It looks like we'll stay at least in the low 90s for much of next week. We'll adjust the timing as we get closer, but the next cold front likely to arrive toward the end of next week. The front will also bring a chance for a few showers and storms!

