Heating Back Up To Finish The Week

TULSA, Okla — After a taste of Autumn yesterday, temperatures are going to heat up again today. Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with abundant sunshine. Friday night football games are good to go with temps falling through the 80s and into the 70s late tonight.

Another cold front will move in this weekend. We'll heat up tomorrow with temps ranging from upper 80s to mid 90s. there is a small chance of a shower or storm tomorrow as well, but it won't amount to much if you are lucky enough to see any rain.

Behind the front, we'll see highs back in the 80s on Sunday with lots of sunshine. Next week looks gorgeous with cool mornings (50s) and warm afternoons (low/mid 80s). Outdoor plans will be a go! Unfortunately, drought conditions will continue to worsen with the lack of beneficial rain.

