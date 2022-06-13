Heat Warning/Advisory Today

TULSA, OKLA- — **HEAT WARNING AND ADVISORY TODAY FROM 1 - 8PM**

We've got another hot and humid day on tap with an excessive heat warning and advisory in effect this afternoon and early evening with heat index values up to 112 degrees.

Please take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue throughout the entire work week!

However, some continued drying/mixing will allow dew points to lower more going into mid to late week.

