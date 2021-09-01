Heat Streak Continues

Heat Advisory 12 to 7pm
We will see lots of sun today with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 105. Stay hydrated!
Thursday and Friday will also be hot and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 90s.
A front will approach the area Saturday with a few showers possible Saturday evening.
