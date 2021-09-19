Heat Continues Today

Happy Sunday!
Above normal temps continue today with highs in the low 90s and a partly sunny sky.
Monday will be breezy and hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds could gust over 30 which could lead to a high fire danger.
The much advertised cold front moves in Monday night with a few storms possible with gusty winds.
Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s.
