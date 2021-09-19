Watch
Heat Continues Today

Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 07:34:14-04

Happy Sunday!

Above normal temps continue today with highs in the low 90s and a partly sunny sky.

Monday will be breezy and hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds could gust over 30 which could lead to a high fire danger.

The much advertised cold front moves in Monday night with a few storms possible with gusty winds.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s.

